Lenexa police: Man killed in shootout with officers at hotel

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, say a man has been killed in an early-morning shootout with officers at a Lenexa hotel.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday, when officers were called to the Extended Stay America hotel for reports of a man and woman arguing loudly in one of the rooms.

Police say arriving officers went to the room to question the people inside when gunfire erupted.

Police say a man fired at the officers, who also fired their weapons at the man. Police say the man was later declared dead at the scene.

The officers were not injured. Police have not released the names of the man killed or the officers involved.

