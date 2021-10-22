Liberal police accuse man of human trafficking after 14 people found in minivan

LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) – Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after investigators found 14 people hidden in a minivan in southwest Kansas.

On Thursday, the Liberal Police Department pulled over a minivan going through the town on U.S. 54. According to a news release, an interdiction officer developed reasonable suspicion of additional criminal activity.

The subsequent investigation revealed 14 passengers, some “stacked on top of each other in the trunk.”

Police said the passengers were being smuggled through the United States by a criminal organization. They arrested a 23-year-old man. He was booked into jail on suspicion of human trafficking. His name was not released.

The Liberal Police Department thanked the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Department for Children and Families, and the Stepping Stone Shelter for helping with the case.