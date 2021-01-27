Liberal police arrest 2 men in stabbing

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – Liberal police have arrested two men on suspicion of attempted murder in a recent stabbing.

The stabbing occurred on Saturday, January 16 at 3:25 a.m. in the 1500 block of Fairview. Officers found a 24-year-old man with three stab wounds to his stomach.

He was taken to Southwest Medical Center in critical condition and transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Officers learned the victim was in a fight at a party. During the fight, a suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim three times.

Officers executed search warrants and arrested two men, ages 20 and 25.

The police department is asking for additional information on the case. If you know anything, you are asked to call (620) 626-0141.