Liberal police arrest man in connection with raping a 7-year-old girl

Crime

by: KSN News

(Getty)

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – Liberal police arrested a man on Wednesday in connection to the rape of a child.

Officers learned a 7-year-old girl had been assaulted while she was at her babysitter’s home. Officers said they arrested a 51-year-old man in connection to the case.

The investigation is ongoing. The case will be handled by the Seward County Attorney’s Office.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released.

