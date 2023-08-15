LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — The Liberal Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a 59-year-old man.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police were sent to a home on South Roosevelt, between First and Second Streets. The report said a man was on the floor, covered in blood.

The officers found a victim who had multiple stab wounds. He died at the scene.

The Liberal Police Department said they later located and arrested the alleged suspect at the scene. Police did not say the age or gender of the suspect, only that they plan to ask the Seward County Attorney’s Office to file charges of first-degree murder and criminal threat.

Police are still investigating. If you have information that could help them, call 620-626-0150.