LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — The Liberal Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder after a shooting that happened late Tuesday.

Ricardo Viveros-Magana (Courtesy: Liberal Police Department)

Police say just before midnight on July 19, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Grant St. after reports of a man who had been shot. When first responders arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.

The man was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries.

Police say that through their investigation, they learned that 28-year-old Ricardo Viveros-Magana is a suspect in the case. Police say he fled the scene in a blue 2008 Chevrolet Silverado that was reported stolen.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Liberal Police Department at 620-626-0141. A reward is being offered to anyone with information about the murder or the whereabouts of Viveros-Magana.