License plate reader helps police solve Wichita murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says it is seeing great results from a new license plate reader (LPR) system it is trying out.

The Flock System LPR was turned on Nov. 9. Since then, police say it has helped them catch the 17-year-old suspect from a murder on East Funston this week.

“Through the investigation, it was determined the suspect vehicle was a light-colored Buick Rendezvous,” said Lt. Casey Slaughter, administrator of the program. “Detectives used the Flock System to develop information which ultimately led to the identification of the vehicle and the suspect. The 17 year old was arrested for murder.”

Police say through the Flock System they have recovered 68 stolen cars and 39 stolen license plates and seized 13 guns, meth, cocaine, narcotic pills and marijuana.

The WPD is using the system as part of a 90-day, no-cost pilot program. Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says the goal is to reduce violent crime.

“Our officers are really excited how this is going and the amount of data that we’re getting to really apprehend our problem criminals,” he said.

The Flock System is used when police notice a crime trend or a hot spot in a specific area. They place the license plate reader in the area and it will continually look at the license plates of the cars going by.

It can be used to search for criminals and for other missing people.

“We’ve had several missing persons that have been alerted to on the Flock System since this started, in fact, a couple of them in the last couple of days,” Slaughter said.

Once the 90-day pilot program ends, the WPD will analyze its value to decide whether to seek funding to continue using the Flock System.