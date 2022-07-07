3700 block of N. Rushwood Street (Courtesy: T.J. Miller)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States Postal Inspection Service is looking into a row of mailboxes that were destroyed overnight.

The destroyed mailboxes are in the 3700 block of N. Rushwood Street, near 37th and Woodlawn.

T.J. Miller shared a video of the destroyed mailboxes with KSN News. It shows at least four sections of mailboxes burned. There is no word on whether a firework caused the damage.

The United States Postal Service says mailboxes are protected by federal law, and crimes against mailboxes (and the mail inside) are investigated by postal inspectors. Those convicted of the destruction of federal property could spend up to three years in jail and be fined up to $250,000.

