WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man had his first appearance in court Tuesday, where he was charged in relation to a fatal crash that killed two people who were fixing a flat tire on the side of Kansas Highway 96 last week.

Travis Mock mugshot (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Travis Mock, 26, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter; while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 10, Christian Evans, 20, of Elk City and Emily Stein, 18, of Wichita, were fixing a flat tire on a Chevrolet Trailblazer in the grass off of K96 when Mock went off the shoulder of the road and hit them.

Emily Stein and Christian Evans (Courtesy: Shelby Hoag)

Police say Mock was in a Dodge Ram driving under the influence on the northbound onramp from Interstate 135 to K96.

Three people were inside the vehicle, the Trailblazer at the time, including a toddler and another teenager.

None of them were injured.

Mock’s bond has been set at $250,000 and is next due in court on Nov. 28 at 10:45 a.m.