WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man who pleaded no contest to the August 2021 stabbing death of his uncle was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
Douglass McGathy was sentenced to 181 months in prison, which equals out to 15 years and one month. He pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree murder on Dec. 22.
According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), in August of 2021, deputies responded to the report of a stabbing in the 5600 block of S 143rd St E.
Upon arrival, deputies reported finding Kelly Joe Ralph, McGathy’s uncle, in the driveway with multiple stab wounds after a fight broke out between the two over a gun deal.
Ralph was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
McGathy was initially charged on Sep. 3, 2021, with second-degree murder, two counts of domestic battery and criminal property damage.