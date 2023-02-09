WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man who pleaded no contest to the August 2021 stabbing death of his uncle was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Douglass R. McGathy (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Douglass McGathy was sentenced to 181 months in prison, which equals out to 15 years and one month. He pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree murder on Dec. 22.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), in August of 2021, deputies responded to the report of a stabbing in the 5600 block of S 143rd St E.

Upon arrival, deputies reported finding Kelly Joe Ralph, McGathy’s uncle, in the driveway with multiple stab wounds after a fight broke out between the two over a gun deal.

Ralph was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

McGathy was initially charged on Sep. 3, 2021, with second-degree murder, two counts of domestic battery and criminal property damage.