WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man known for hosting a leadership podcast is charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement officers arrested Richard Rierson, 53, of Andale, last month on suspicion of 23 counts. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the arrest came after an ongoing investigation by the Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit.

Rierson made his first appearance in a Sedgwick County courtroom Friday morning. Afterward, the district attorney’s office said there were only 14 counts against him.

Richard Rierson, in a green shirt, appears before a judge on June 10, 2022. (Media Pool Photo)

Richard Rierson prepares to leave court after appearing before a judge on June 10, 2022. (Media Pool Photo)

Richard Rierson (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The criminal complaint claims that on 14 occasions Rierson unlawfully possessed an image or video of a child under 18 engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The complaint also lists various dates starting on March 23 and ending April 2.

Rierson is currently free on a $150,000 bond. The judge said a condition of the bond is that Rierson cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 18.

His next court date is June 20 at 8:30 a.m.