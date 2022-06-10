WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man known for hosting a leadership podcast is charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement officers arrested Richard Rierson, 53, of Andale, last month on suspicion of 23 counts. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the arrest came after an ongoing investigation by the Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit.
Rierson made his first appearance in a Sedgwick County courtroom Friday morning. Afterward, the district attorney’s office said there were only 14 counts against him.
The criminal complaint claims that on 14 occasions Rierson unlawfully possessed an image or video of a child under 18 engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The complaint also lists various dates starting on March 23 and ending April 2.
Rierson is currently free on a $150,000 bond. The judge said a condition of the bond is that Rierson cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 18.
His next court date is June 20 at 8:30 a.m.