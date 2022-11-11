WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man known for hosting a leadership podcast has pled guilty to 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Richard Rierson (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Richard Rierson, 53, of Andale, pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 8.

Rierson was arrested on May 26. At the time, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told KSN News that the arrest came after an ongoing investigation by the Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit.

The complaint alleged that on 14 occasions, Rierson unlawfully possessed an image or video of a child under the age of 18 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Rierson is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 21.