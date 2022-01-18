Lofton case prompts task force to investigate JIAC policies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After the District Attorney’s office decided against filing charges related to the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, a task force comprised of a diverse group of community members has been formed to investigate JIAC’s policies.

Sedgwick County Department of Corrections Director Glenda Martens said that while they felt the employees acted well within the county’s policy and procedures, “That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t review it and look for better recommendations.”

Those recommendations will come with the development of a new community task force. This board will review Lofton’s case, as well as JIAC’s policies and procedures, mainly the facility’s strengths and weaknesses.

One of those weaknesses is a lack of audio on the surveillance tapes.

“Our JIAC is an older system and we’ve never had audio, but we will be looking at and making recommendations for the future,” Martens said.

Attorney Mattew Topic, of Loevy & Loevy, is representing Cedric Lofton’s surviving brother, Marquan Teetz and Pastor Maurice Evans. Topic filed a lawsuit against Sedgwick County on behalf of Teetz and Evans, arguing that the county violated the State’s open records laws, known as the Kansas open records act.

“We think the public ought to see these videos promptly to understand what happened to Cedric,” Topic said. “And law enforcement from long ago, not long after the death occurred, was already making comments about Cedric and what they said happened.”