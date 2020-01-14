Los Angeles woman pleads guilty to transporting 60 pounds of meth to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 46-year-old woman from Los Angeles pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to transporting 60 pounds of methamphetamine to Kansas.

Maria Alvarez-Buenrostro pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In her plea, she admitted that the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped her car Feb. 12, 2019, in Ellis County. A trooper found the methamphetamine in heat-sealed bags hidden in a real quarter panel and in both rear doors.

Sentencing is set for April 16. She could face a sentence of not less than 10 years and a fine up to $10 million.

