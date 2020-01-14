Breaking News
U.S. 54 east of El Dorado closed after cattle truck overturns
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Chase County - USD 284 Waconda - USD 272

Los Angeles woman pleads guilty to transporting 60 pounds of meth to Kansas

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 46-year-old woman from Los Angeles pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to transporting 60 pounds of methamphetamine to Kansas.

Maria Alvarez-Buenrostro pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In her plea, she admitted that the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped her car Feb. 12, 2019, in Ellis County. A trooper found the methamphetamine in heat-sealed bags hidden in a real quarter panel and in both rear doors.

Sentencing is set for April 16. She could face a sentence of not less than 10 years and a fine up to $10 million.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories