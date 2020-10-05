Los Angeles woman sentenced for transporting 60 pounds of meth to Kansas

Maria Alvarez-Buenrostro

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman from Los Angeles was sentenced today to 18 months in federal prison for transporting 60 pounds of methamphetamine to Kansas according to the U.S. District Attorney.

Maria Alvarez-Buenrostro, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In her plea, she admitted that the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped her car Feb. 12, 2019, in Ellis County. A trooper found the methamphetamine in heat-sealed bags hidden in a real quarter panel and in both rear doors.

McAllister commended the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst for their work on the case.

