Lyon County man pleads guilty to child porn possession

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Lyon County man pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

Jimmy Dwayne Leger, 26, who used to live in Allen, Kan., and now lives in Kuntz, Texas, pleaded guilty in federal court in Topeka. The investigation began when law enforcement officers used a file-sharing program to download child pornography from an IP address in Allen, Kan. They served a search warrant at a house in Allen where they seized electronic devices from Leger’s bedroom. An examiner found 100 videos and 1,200 images of child pornography on an external hard drive.

Leger’s sentencing is set for Dec. 15. He could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

