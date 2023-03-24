LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers who bought fuel in Lyons recently may want to double-check their credit and debit accounts.

The Lyons Police Department is investigating several cases of fraudulent debit and credit card purchases at fuel pumps. The LPD said on social media that it believes a device known as a skimmer was placed on a fuel pump card reader.

The police department said that customers should check to make sure card readers are securely attached to the pump.

“If you find that the card reader is not secure, please contact Lyons Police Department immediately. 620-257-2355.”