WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More information has come to light in connection to an officer-involved shooting near the Menards in northwest Wichita on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Officers with the Maize Police Department were assisting Wichita police with a shoplifting call at Menards in the 3600 block of N Maize Rd.

The Maize Police Department released the following timeline as to the events that transpired:

1:44 p.m. Menards loss prevention called 911 to report a known shoplifter inside the store. The suspect was reported to have taken merchandise from the store without payment at least two known times in the past.

1:46 p.m. Menards loss prevention confronted the suspect. The suspect ran towards Maize Road. Loss prevention recovered the merchandise.

1:47 p.m. Menards loss prevention approached the suspect in the parking lot of the store.

1:48 p.m. The suspect walked towards the Auto Zone with Menards loss prevention following at a safe distance. Menards loss prevention requested officers “trespass” the suspect from the store.

1:49 p.m. Suspect crossed Maize Road on foot. MPD Officer #1 saw the suspect and attempted to stop him on the west side of Maize Road. The suspect did not comply with the officer, concealed his hand inside his jacket, and walked east toward the Take 5 Oil Change.

Officer #1 followed the suspect in his patrol car. The suspect continued to disregard the officers’ orders to stop. The suspect walked south toward Club Carwash. The officer drove around to the east and south to attempt to intercept the suspect on the south side of the carwash.

1:52 p.m. Officer #1 lost visual of the suspect.

1:53 p.m. Officer #1 was directed by a citizen to a stormwater drain in the traffic way of the parking lot on the south side of Take 5 Oil Change. Officer #1 found the suspect hiding in the drain under a grated cover.

1:53 p.m. Two additional MPD Officers arrived at the location. The suspect lifted the grate cover and stood up, exposing his upper torso to the officers, but did not climb out of the drain. Officer #1 ordered the suspect to show officers his hands, but the suspect again refused to comply. Additional orders were given to show his hands, and he refused to comply.

MPD Officer #2 approached the suspect from behind and grabbed for the suspect’s right hand, which the suspect had tucked inside his jacket, and grabbed the suspect around the left shoulder with his left hand. Officer #1 grabbed the back of the suspect’s jacket collar.

1:53 p.m. MPD Officer #3 ordered the suspect to show his hands. The suspect pulled his right hand out from under his jacket in a very quick and deliberate motion and pointed it toward Officer #3.

1:54 p.m. Officer #3 fired two shots at the suspect. Officers #1 and #2 pulled the suspect from the drain to a seated position outside the drain with his legs still in the drain. Officer #2 retreated backward and away from the suspect because he suffered a gunshot wound to a finger of his left hand.

Afterward, officers immediately began rendering aid to the suspect. He told the officers, “Let me die. I came out to die today,” while they were tending to him.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Police say the suspect did not sustain life-threatening injuries and will be released soon. A pickup has been issued for him on suspicion of aggravated assault and resisting arrest by the Wichita Police Department.

The officer who was injured was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. Both officers are on administrative leave.