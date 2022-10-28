MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Maize Police Department is warning residents to keep an eye out for mail thieves.

The department says they have received several reports of mail being stolen from residential mailboxes. Personal checks that were in outgoing mail were altered and cashed at several locations across Sedgwick County.

Maize police say mail theft is common, with thieves often looking for cash, credit cards, or checks. They recommend that when making payments by mail, to either place the mail in a secured or locking mailbox, an outgoing mail dropbox, or drive the mail to a post office location and place it in an outgoing dropbox or mail slot.

Meanwhile, they ask residents who see suspicious activity, like vehicles driving slowly through a neighborhood or people they don’t recognize around mailboxes, to take down a detailed description and to call 911 immediately so officers can check the area.

The investigation into the mail thefts is ongoing.