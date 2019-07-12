Man accused in motel killing pleads no contest to robbery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – One of three men charged in a fatal shooting at a Lawrence motel has pleaded no contest to robbery.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 20-year-old Shawn Smith, of Kansas City, Missouri, entered the plea Thursday in Douglas County District Court.

He initially was charged with first-degree felony murder and several other counts in the killing of 23-year-old Cameron Hooks, of Lenexa, and the wounding of two other men. The shooting happened in September 2017 while two groups of friends drank and smoked pot at a Motel 6. Each friend group accused the other of trying to rob them first, sparking the shooting.

Two other co-defendants from Kansas City, Kansas, previously were convicted of voluntary manslaughter and other charges in the case.

Smith’s sentencing is set for Aug. 14.

