SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saline County deputies arrested a 59-year-old man after the Salina Police Department investigated a child sex crimes case.

Barry Fritz (Courtesy Saline County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested Barry Fritz on Thursday, Mar. 17, on a warrant out of Salina. They booked him into jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

A spokesperson for the Salina Police Department said the arrest stems from an incident at a south Salina home on Nov. 24, 2021. Police say the victim is a girl under the age of 14 who is an acquaintance of Fritz.

Police have been investigating the case since that day. It will be up to the county attorney to determine charges.

Fritz is no longer booked into jail.