Dustin W. Bosack (Courtesy: Great Bend Police Department)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A 32-year-old man is accused of child sex crimes involving a girl at a Great Bend home.

The Great Bend Police Department said they received a report of the offense involving the juvenile on Wednesday, June 8. During the investigation, detectives learned that multiple sex offenses had occurred. Police said they conducted numerous interviews and collected evidence, resulting in probable cause.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Dustin W. Bosack. He was booked into the Barton County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The department said the investigation involving the case is ongoing.