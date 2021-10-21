Man accused of Old Town club shooting booked into Sedgwick County Jail after being caught in Arizona

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Keshawn Dawson, 23, the suspect in the criminal homicide that happened at Enigma Club & Lounge, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Wednesday according to records released Thursday.

Dawson was arrested Friday, Oct. 8, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was wanted for murder and other charges, stemming from a shooting that killed 34-year-old Preston Spencer and injured six others at Enigma Club & Lounge on Sept. 7.

Jail records indicate Dawson was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, six counts of aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm, failure to appear, and discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $5,125,000.

Dawson had active felony Sedgwick County warrants and is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions.

A Wichita Police Department officer, assigned as a Task Force Officer with the United States Marshall’s Service, worked to locate Dawson.