Man accused of sexually assaulting teens at YMCA returns to court

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Keith Magoon Web_1557418429981.jpg.jpg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Keith Magoon, the man accused of sexually assaulting teen girls at the Wichita downtown YMCA, was back in court Friday.

Magoon was charged with one count of rape and four counts of aggravated sexual battery back in May.

In a preliminary court hearing, the alleged victims recounted what happened that day. They claim Magoon was playing a game of keep-away with a wristwatch, but they say he began grabbing them. One witness says she was groped several times.

Magoon’s hearing today focused on two of those charges. Magoon was bound over for trial set for February 24.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories