Man accused of sexually assaulting teens at YMCA returns to court

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Keith Magoon, the man accused of sexually assaulting teen girls at the Wichita downtown YMCA, was back in court Friday.

Magoon was charged with one count of rape and four counts of aggravated sexual battery back in May.

In a preliminary court hearing, the alleged victims recounted what happened that day. They claim Magoon was playing a game of keep-away with a wristwatch, but they say he began grabbing them. One witness says she was groped several times.

Magoon’s hearing today focused on two of those charges. Magoon was bound over for trial set for February 24.

