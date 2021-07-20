Man accused of shooting 2-year-old as girlfriend flees attack makes a first court appearance

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A 21-year-old Wichita man arrested in connection with the abduction and shooting in Reno and Sedgwick County on Monday made his first appearance in Reno County District Court Tuesday morning.

Kamden Campos answered two questions with one-word answers and did not request a reduction of his bond, which is $2,101,500.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Monday. Campos is accused of abducting a mother and her children and driving them to Cheney Lake, where there was an altercation. Investigators say the woman bolted when Campos became briefly distracted.

Deputies say as she fled, Campos fired shots at the car, and one bullet hit the 2-year-old in the back seat. The child later underwent surgery for her injuries, and deputies arrested Campos after a search.

District Attorney Tom Stanton said he hopes to have formal charges filed by no later than Monday. Campos is due back in court Tuesday, July 27, unless charges are brought against him before then.