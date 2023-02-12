DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a Highlands Ranch stabbing suspect was arrested in Kansas on Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the Target at 1950 E. County Line Rd. in Highlands Ranch on Saturday around 12:18 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Deputies said the caller, who was a woman, said her husband stabbed her, then stole her car and left.

The woman was found in the parking lot and taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said she was alert and talking with first responders. The extent of her injuries has not been released.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect was possibly in Lawrence, Kansas.

On Sunday morning, deputies with the Kansas Highway Patrol located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

He is facing charges of first-degree assault related to domestic violence.

“We are extremely grateful to the Kansas State Patrol for their diligence in apprehending this suspect,” stated Sheriff Darren Weekly. “To our detectives, who worked non-stop on this case, they are the best in the business. If you hurt people in Douglas County, we will track you down and bring you to justice.”

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.