Man accused of touching students at Derby school, crashes into gate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in police custody after he attempted to grab students at a Derby school, then crashed into a gate at McConnell Air Force Base.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The department says officers received a call of a suspicious character in the area.

The man was located and was in a stolen truck. He crashed the vehicle into a housing gate off 31st Street, jumped over the fence and ran away.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area and located the man.

The department said around the same time, dispatchers received a suspicious character call.

Officers say five or six students at Wineteer Elementary said they were at recess when a man swatted them on the arm or tried to grab their shirt.

Authorities said it was the same man.

The Exploited and Missing Children Unit is investigating the incident. We will provide updates as they become available.

