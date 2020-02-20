Live Now
Man accused of trying to pass fake $100 at sheriff’s office

100 bills_1545315886320.jpg.jpg
Karl Landon, Jr. (Courtesy: KDOC)

ABILENE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a convicted felon was arrested after he tried to use a fake $100 bill to add money to a jailed inmate’s account.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said an employee immediately recognized the bill as a counterfeit Wednesday and notified investigators.

Forty-three-year-old Karl Landon Jr. is jailed on suspicion of possession of counterfeited currency with the intent to defraud.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show that he has previous convictions, including for assault, battery and drugs.

