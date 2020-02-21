Man admits threatening girl’s family to get nude photos

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A 23-year-old Kansas man has admitted that he threatened to kill a 13-year-old girl’s family if she didn’t send him nude photos of herself.

Logan Clements, of Shawnee, pleaded guilty Friday to three crimes, including blackmail.

Two other charges, including rape, were dismissed.

Clements was charged in January 2019 after the Overland Park girl’s parents found photos their daughter had sent.

Court documents say the girl told Clements when they met online that she was 18. But he admitted believing later that she was 14 or 16.

