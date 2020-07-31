Man admits to driving fentanyl and heroin into Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A California man who was caught with fentanyl and heroin in Thomas County, Kansas, has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.

Officers say they stopped Mauricio Canas, 24, for a traffic violation. They say they found 9 pounds of fentanyl and more than 8 pounds of heroin in the car.

Investigators say he was taking the drugs from California to New York for distribution and he was using a phone to communicate with his contacts in New York.

On Thursday, Canas pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of using a phone in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Canas will be sentenced Oct. 22.

