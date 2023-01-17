WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 43-year-old man is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond after police say he allegedly tried to solicit children for sex.

Damien Henderson appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon and was charged with the following:

Three counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child; sex act with a child under 14 years of age

One count of attempted kidnapping; in flight or the commission of any crime

Police say the incident happened last Wednesday and involved three girls, ages 7 to 13. A family member of one of the girls flagged officers down near Yale and Dunham and made the report.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the family member told officers that the girls were walking in the neighborhood together when a man walked up to them and allegedly solicited them for sex. The girls fled and told their parents. The girls were not injured.

Officers got a suspect description and found Henderson a short time later near 31st and K-15.

The public defender’s office has been assigned to Henderson’s case. In the meantime, his bond is set at half-a-million dollars. His next court date is Jan. 30.