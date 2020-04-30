Man and woman treated following argument, shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of S. Bedford just before 2 a.m. on Thursday.

The two people involved in the shooting drove themselves to Wesley Medical Center. The sheriff’s deputies learned a 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were involved in an argument. The argument moved outside of the home into the driveway.

At some point, a gun was discharged striking both. Neither sustained serious injuries.

