WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has been arrested after police say he caused a crash that killed a woman in 2018.

Dylan Lynn was booked into jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery.

Wichita Police say Lynn lost control of his car and hit a tree, killing Tiana Thomas.

Police also say that speed and drugs were factors in the accident.