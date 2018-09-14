Man arrested after 4-month-old baby girl dies in Haysville Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Andrew Wayne Franklin (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail) [ + - ] Video

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) - Haysville police arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of child abuse, first-degree murder and failure to comply.

Police tell KSN News they responded to a home Saturday in the 400 block of Sarah Lane after a baby suffered a seizure. The 4-month-old baby girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The hospital discovered the baby suffered internal injuries. The baby died Thursday.

According to Sedgwick County Jail booking records, Andrew Wayne Franklin was arrested Thursday evening around 7:20 in connection to the death. His bond has not been set.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's office said the case against Franklin will be presented on Monday.