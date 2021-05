SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Scott City Police Department said in a media release that they arrested a 20-year-old man after he allegedly recorded a woman.

The reporting party stated someone had been observed standing outside a woman’s window recording her.

Police said they began investigating and served a search warrant. On Tuesday, Jose A. Rodriguez of Scott City was on suspicion of a felony breach of privacy.

The police department said he is in the Scott County Jail.