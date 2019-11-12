Man arrested after allegedly stealing Lowe’s delivery truck

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A California man who allegedly stole a Lowe’s delivery truck is now sitting in the Saline County Jail facing theft charges.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, 53-year-old Carlo Watson jumped into a 17-foot Lowe’s truck that was left running in the 300 block of W. South Street Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

A couple of Lowe’s employees were moving appliances into a home when they saw the truck with a $1,000 LG refrigerator inside roll away from the curb and reported the theft.

Two hours later, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper recognized the truck that was headed westbound on I-70 and stopped the vehicle at milepost 244.

Watson is now facing charges that could include felony theft and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

