Man arrested after car chase, accused of kidnapping a woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) received a call from a woman claiming to be taken against her will. This led to a long police chase ending north of Cheney, where the driver was finally arrested.

According to WPD, when the woman, 49, first called, she was able to tell dispatch that her location was at E 1st St N and Kansas Highway I-135.

The map of the police chase with Robert Cook.

Officers were able to locate the truck heading eastbound on K-96. However, the driver refused to stop and continued onto Kellogg, heading westbound. At least 12 police cars were involved in the case.

WPD made several attempts to stop the truck. In the end, the truck was eventually forced to go off-road into a ditch at South 391st Street West and Kellogg, just north of Cheney.

The truck driven by Robert Cook. Courtesy: KSN

According to WPD Officer Paul Cruz, the driver was arrested after a brief encounter with officers.

Robert Cook, 59. Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff

The man is accused of kidnapping is 59-year-old Robert Cook of Wichita. He has been arrested on suspicion on the following counts:

Aggravated Kidnapping

Aggravated Domestic Violence Battery

Criminal Intent

Evade and Elude

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.