Golfer arrested after fight at Sand Creek Station Golf Course during a Wichita Open qualifying event

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – One suspect was arrested Monday following a fight at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.

The victim and suspect were golfing together as part of a qualifying event for the PGA Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open. An argument began when the suspect and his father/caddy refused to help the victim look for an errant golf ball in the rough.

The suspect then punched the victim in the face and tackled him to the ground. He held the victim down until he said “uncle” and then released him.

Newton police arrested the suspect, Luke Smith of Covington, Tennessee, and he was booked into the Harvey County Detention Center on suspicion of misdemeanor battery.

The report will be forwarded to the Newton City Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges.