HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a Hutchinson home Tuesday night and forced the resident into a room at gunpoint. Police say the alleged suspect was later arrested in Wichita.

The Hutchinson Police Department did not give the address of the home invasion, just that it happened inside the city limits shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police say after the intruder forced the victim into a room, he stole the victim’s car and fled.

As part of the investigation, HPD advised other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the car. On Wednesday, Wichita police officers spotted it and stopped the driver.

Police say it was determined that the driver was the alleged suspect in the home invasion and a burglary in the same area.

He was arrested and booked into the Reno County Correctional Facility on suspicion of:

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Residential burglary

The HPD Investigations Division is still working on the case. If you have information about the case or any criminal activity in Hutchinson, call 620-694-2816.

If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 800-222-TIPS.