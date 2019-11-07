Man arrested after investigation into fatal crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash from last year.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney’s office have been investigating the accident that happened at 79th South and 143rd East on Dec. 20, 2018.

Now that the investigation is over, the sheriff’s office arrested Hunter Black, 22.

He has been booked into jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a DUI with a suspended/revoked driver’s license.

Investigators say Black was driving southbound and ran a stop sign, hitting another vehicle.

Logan Owens, 24, was a passenger in Black’s vehicle and died in the crash.

Black is being held on $100,000 bond.

