Man arrested after robbing Wichita Popeyes restaurant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested 23-year-old Michael Valentine, III on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., officers responded to a robbery in progress at the Popeyes located in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Officers received information that a male suspect attempted to rob the business, but was unsuccessful and left on foot.

Responding officers located Valentine in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant and arrested him without further incident.

The investigation revealed that Valentine entered the business armed with a toy gun and demanded cash from employees. The employees refused to give Valentine money, and he left the restaurant. As he left, he brandished a knife and threatened a 41-year-old male employee.

There was no loss to the business, and no one was injured.

