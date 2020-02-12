Man arrested after standoff at Kansas indoor water park

Breaking News
School bus involved in crash on Kansas Turnpike
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been taken into custody at the Great Wolf Lodge in Kansas City, Kansas, after a standoff that led to a temporary lockdown at the indoor water park and hotel.

Police said in a news release that officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday to reports of an armed disturbance when the man refused to leave.

After efforts to negotiate with him failed, a special operations unit went into the room and took him into custody.

During the standoff, the wing of the hotel where the man barricaded himself was evacuated. No one was hurt. The name of the man wasn’t immediately released.

