Man arrested after taking package from Wichita porch

Cory Buffum (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 35-year-old man of Wichita on suspicion of theft and for an outstanding warrant.

Cory Buffum was booked into the jail after two officers were monitoring thefts from porches around 2:45 p.m. The two observed Buffum riding a bike in the area of Broadway and Lincoln carrying an Epsom Printer box with a UPS shipping label on it.

The officers stopped Buffum, and the investigation revealed the package had been taken from the porch of a home in the 1400 block of W. McCormick.

The stolen item was returned to the owner, who also reported having a Ring video of the theft.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

