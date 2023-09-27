LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 53-year-old man is in jail in connection to the death of a 28-year-old woman. The body of Kylie Caldwell was found in a Labette County field Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation began helping the Labette County Sheriff’s Office and the Parsons Police Department with the investigation.

The KBI says the 53-year-old man was jailed Monday afternoon after allegedly trying to conceal or destroy evidence.

Agents and investigators spent Monday and Tuesday getting a search warrant and searching the man’s apartment in Parsons and his vehicle.

On Wednesday morning, the KBI said an arrest warrant was issued for the man for second-degree murder in Caldwell’s death. Authorities served the arrest warrant to the man in jail, where he was still in custody from Monday’s arrest.

The KBI says the man and the victim were acquaintances.