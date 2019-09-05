Man arrested following assault in Pratt

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The Pratt County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday night in Pratt.

Ronald Williamson, 33, of Pratt has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery. Williamson was taken to the Pratt County Office Detention Center where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.

KBI Communication Director Melissa Underwood said that about 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Pratt Police Department received reports of a bleeding man walking near Lemon Park on the south side of Pratt.

The victim had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to the Pratt Regional Medical Center. The injuries were non-life threatening, and he has been released from the hospital.

Underwood confirms to KSN News that they were asked by the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the investigation.

