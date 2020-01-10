Man arrested following December Quik Trip robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The Wichita Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Donald Lybarger of Wichita on one count of aggravated robbery and a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant.

WPD officers located and arrested Lybarger without incident on Wednesday in the 3600 block of E. Harry.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Quik Trip, 1010 East Douglas.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a 23-year-old male employee who reported Lybarger entering the store, handing him a threatening note that demanded cash from the register. Cash was given to Lybarger who then fled the store on foot. No one was injured during the incident.

Through the investigation, investigators were able to learn of Lybarger’s involvement in the case, which led to his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Additionally, Lybarger has previously been arrested and convicted on a charge of a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act and is currently on parolee with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

