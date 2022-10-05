TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The man arrested by police following a shooting rampage across Topeka that ended in the downtown area has been booked into jail.

Eric D. Perkins, the man at the center of a wild police chase and murder case last week, has been booked into jail. (Photo Courtesy/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

According to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, Eric Dwayne Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was booked at 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. He was previously being held in a local hospital recovering from wounds received during his arrest.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder in the first degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Perkins was arrested on Sept. 29 as the primary suspect in a shooting that left one dead and another injured. When police tried to arrest Perkins, he fled and began to shoot at pursuing officers in a chase across the city that was later referred to by Police Chief Bryan Wheeles as a “chaotic episode.”

In the incident leading up to the chase, the Topeka Police Department (TPD) received a call of a shooting at 9:32 a.m. on Sept. 29 for a residence in the 3500 block of Kerry in south Topeka. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead and another injured as a result of gunshot wounds.

Police later spotted Perkins in a vehicle in the Hi-Crest Neighborhood. A police pursuit began when an officer tried to pull Perkins over, and he refused to stop. Perkins began to fire in the direction of pursuing officers, who returned fire on several occasions.

The chase ended near 6th Street and Kansas Avenue after Perkins was hit during an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement. He was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 38-year-old female who was also in the vehicle with Perkins was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One officer was also struck by a bullet during the incident but was saved from serious injuries thanks to his ballistic vest, according to the TPD.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting. Nine members of the TPD and one Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy have been placed on leave as the investigation continues.