MARQUETTE, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is in custody following a standoff in McPherson County.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when the deputies were called to Marquette on the report of a man who had pointed a gun at several people. Deputies confronted the man and attempted to get him to surrender.

The sheriff’s office says he pointed the gun at deputies and retreated inside his home. McPherson Joint Special Response Team, Lindsborg Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Marquette EMS, and Reno County Sheriff’s Office were called in to assist with setting up perimeters and help to negotiate with the man to convince him to surrender.

After five hours, the man finally surrendered. He was taken to the McPherson County Hospital for a medical evaluation before being transferred to the McPherson County Jail.

He is facing charges of criminal threat, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interference with a law enforcement officer, and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.