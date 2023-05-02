WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been arrested for an active Sedgwick County warrant from 2007 on suspicion of one count of rape.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, the man is being held on the Sedgwick County warrant in Webb County, Texas, awaiting extradition to Kansas.

The DA says the man was arrested at a border crossing between Mexico and Texas.

“The arrest was the culmination of an ongoing effort between the Department of State in Mexico; Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) Mexico; HSI Kansas City, Mo., and the Sedgwick County DA’s Office in Wichita,” the DA said. “Special thanks to the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) whose global reach enables DSS to work with local, state and federal law enforcement partners domestically and around the world to bring accused criminals to justice.”

KSN will not identify the suspect unless charges are filed in the case.