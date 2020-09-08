Wichita man arrested for attempted murder

Crime

by: KSN News

Christopher Tucker (Courtesy: Sedgwick County)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested a 39-year-old Wichita man on suspicion of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated domestic battery, threats, aggravated burglary, violation of a protection from abuse order, aggravated interference with parental custody, and outstanding warrants.

Police said Christopher Tucker held a woman against her will. She was able to get free and contacted the police. Tucker was arrested in the 1700 block of West University.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The following resources for domestic violence are available below.

Sedgwick County, 911;
Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 263-6000;
Wichita Family Crisis Center, 267-7233;
Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 263-3002;
StepStone, 265-1611; or
The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

